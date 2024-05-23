This superstar was once considered bigger star than Rajinikanth, acted in 150 films in 6 years, died tragically after..

After serving in the Indian Navy for 16 years, Jayan then joined the film industry. He first appeared in 'Shapamoksham', which is usually credited as his first film. Veteran Malayalam actor Jose Prakash gave him the name Jayan on the sets of this film.

In today's time, there are a lot of superstars who not only rule the box office but also have a massive fan following. But, today, we will tell you about a South superstar from the 1970s and 1980s who achieved more stardom than even Rajinikanth. People used to wait for this actor's films to be released in the theatre so that they could line up to watch them. We are talking about Krishnan Nair, popularly known as Jayan, who was an actor, a naval officer, and a stunt performer. Jayan, in his short but significant career, acted in over 150 Malayalam films.

He is still considered the first and most successful action hero of Malayalam cinema. Born in Quilon, Travancore, Jayan joined the Indian Navy after completing his 10th. He also traveled to Britain in 1961 to take India's first warship INS Vikrant. He also played for the Navy football team.

Jayan gained popularity in the film world after he appeared as a villain in 'Panchami'. In his short career, Jayan worked in more than 150 films and established himself as a superstar.

However, Jayan could not enjoy his success for a long time as on November 16, 1980, Jayan's life came to a tragic end. He died in an accident on the set of the movie 'Kolilakkam'. He was 41 at the time. Jayan was performing a helicopter stunt and the director okayed his first shot. However, Jayan insisted on perfecting the scene and it was during this time that the helicopter lost its balance and crashed along with Jayan who was hanging onto the landing skids.

Jayan succumbed to his injuries and died. It has been many years since his death but Jayan is, to date, considered a superstar and is fondly remembered for his legendary status.

