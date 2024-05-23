Twitter
Business

Meet Royal family of Baroda, lives in Rs 24000 crore home, four times the size of Buckingham Palace, has assets worth..

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 23, 2024, 11:02 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

We might hear about Reliance head Mukesh Ambani being one of the richest men in the world and living in a Rs 15,000 crore home in Mumbai, Antilia, but, today, we will tell you about the Royal family of Baroda which stays in a palace, four times the size of the Buckingham Palace, owns the first car invented by founder Karl Benz - 1886 Benz Patent Motorwagen, and has assets worth over Rs 20,000 crore. 

The Royal family of Baroda, helmed by HRH Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, was crowned after the death of his father Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad in 2012. He has been married to former journalist Radhikaraje, from the royal family of Wankaner State, since 2002.

Samarjitsinh Gaekwad and Radhikaraje are parents to two daughters. 

Samarjitsinh Gaekwad and his wife Radhikaraje stay at the opulent Lakshmi Vilas Palace which is spread across 170 acres and has 170 rooms. It is valued at a whopping Rs 24,000 crore.  

The 700-acre Laxmi Vilas Palace is the world's largest private residence and was commissioned by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad during the 1880s for 18,000 GBP. It is said to be four times bigger than UK's Buckingham Palace.

Samarjitsinh Gaekwad also controls the Temple Trust which runs 17 temples across Gujarat and Banaras that are architectural spectacles.

The Royal family of Baroda owns a 1934 Rolls-Royce, a 1948 Bentley Mark VI, a 1937 Rolls Royce Phantom III, and an 1886 Benz Patent Motorwagen.

The Royal Family of Baroda has an estimated net worth of Rs 20,000 crore, including inherited assets, properties, and business ventures.

