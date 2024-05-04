IPL 2024: Why is Sai Kishore not playing today's RCB vs GT match?

Faf du Plessis, captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, won the toss and elected to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in the highly anticipated IPL 2024 clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. With both teams vying for two crucial points, Bengaluru maintained their starting eleven unchanged, while Gujarat made two significant changes to their lineup.

Irish fast bowler Joshua Little and Indian all-rounder Manav Suthar were brought in to replace Sai Kishore and Azmatullah Omarzai for the Titans. Following the toss, Gill, the captain of Gujarat Titans, disclosed that the young spin all-rounder was nursing a minor injury and hence was replaced by Suthar.

"The talk is to win four in four," Shubman Gill said. "It's important to turn up and deliver our best. I feel our fielding has let us down. We have had a chat about it. We need to be a better team as a fielding unit. IPL is such a long tournament. It's important to turn up on the day. We have two changes, Manav Suthar makes his debut and Josh Little comes in. Omarza misses out, Sai Kishore has a niggle."

Meanwhile, Bengaluru maintained their winning lineup from the previous match, where they secured a commanding nine-wicket victory while chasing a 201-run target against Gujarat Titans. Indian pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak was included in their starting eleven, while the hosts opted to stick with the same batting order.

"We are going to chase," Faf said. "The conversations (among the players) have been good. To make that shift from the beginning, that's pleasing. From a batting perspective, we have found our mojo. The guys can come in and bat freely. Same team."

