Automobile

BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 46,90,000

BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition produces best-in-class power output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.1 seconds.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 24, 2024, 09:37 AM IST

BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition has been launched in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 46,90,000. The BMW 220i M Sport Shadow Edition comes with a blacked-out kidney grille, stretched silhouette, four frameless doors and prominent shoulders with side taper at the C-pillar which gives it a sporty, low and broad-set stance. The all-black rear spoiler adds to the sporty visual appeal of the car. The BMW Floating hub cap features the BMW logo, which remains leveled at all times.

The sport seats with electrical memory function and generous cabin space offer rear passengers an ample knee room for greater long-distance comfort. The car has front-wheel-drive architecture in which the engine is positioned transversely, thereby saving space without compromising on the driving dynamics. To reduce understeering, an ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system) works in combination with DSC (Driving Stability Control). The BMW Performance Control system increases the stability of the car by targeted braking of the wheels.

BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces best-in-class power output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.1 seconds.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

