Meet actor, once Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, worked as bartender, slept in car; later became ‘TV's Amitabh Bachchan’

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 24, 2024, 09:12 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Meet actor, once Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, worked as bartender, slept in car; later became ‘TV's Amitabh Bachchan’
Ronit Roy (Image: Instagram)
    Mnay outsiders, like Sushant Singh Rajput, Shah Rukh Khan and others, who became stars, struggled their way up the ladder. Another such actor, who once worked as bartender, Amitabh Bachchan's bodyguard, later became a star on television and is now also winning hearts with films. 

    The actor we are talking about faced several obstacles in his way up the ladder to the top. He once went homeless and lost all his money due to alcohol but is now living a luxurious lifestyle and is one of the highest-paid actors. He is none other than Ronit Roy. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ronit B Roy (@ronitboseroy)

    Ronit Roy came to Mumbai with just Rs 6 in his pocket and joined Hotel Sea Rock as a management trainee and worked as a bartender, washing dishes, and cleaning tables. Ronit wasn't enjoying his work, but he decided to carry on to make his meets end. 

    He made his acting debut with the movie Jaan Tere Naam in 1992 but did not find much success despite appearing in big films like Army. By the end of the 90s, his career came to a standstill and he revealed in an interview that his life took an ugly turn due to excessive drinking and bad financial decisions. He said, "“Nobody helped me, asked me, ‘Is there food in your house? Do you even have a house?’ I didn’t even have a house for the longest time, I was living in a car! I had one big suitcase, it used to be in the boot of my car and all my clothes were in it. Because I had to leave the place where I was earlier living as I didn’t have money to pay rent. I could not go back to someone’s house and say please let me stay. It is shameful. On and off would use the hotels in Juhu, all the public lavatories to freshen up and go to shoots." 

    The actor once also revealed working as Aamir Khan's bodyguard for 2 years. He revealed in an interview, " I don't want to talk about it because they think I am using his name for publicity, but those 2 years were the most valuable years of my life. Aamir Khan works very hard”.

    Later, during the early 2000s, when Ronit Roy signed on to shows like Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which made him a household name and a star on television. As per a Times of India report, Ronit was charging as much as s 50,000 per episode in the mid-2000s, making him the highest-paid TV actor in the country. He later also won hearts with his show Adalat. There was a time when he was called the Big B of television. 

    In 2010, the actor starred in the film Udaan, which marked his comeback to big screens. Today, as per media reports, Ronit charges Rs 1.25 lakh per episode for TV shows and up to Rs 1 crore per film. He has starred in several hit films like 2 States, Student Of The Year, Boss, and Kaabil among others. 

