Ronit Bose Roy opens up on challenges TV actors face while entering Bollywood, says ‘if you are talented…’ | Exclusive

Ronit Bose Roy

Since the trailer of the movie Bloody Daddy has been released, it has been creating a lot of buzz on social media. The movie has a talented star cast which includes Shahid Kapoor, Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Ronit Bose Roy. Recently, Ronit opened up about Television actors facing image issues and challenges to enter the film industry.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Ronit Bose Roy talked about his experience of shooting Bloody Daddy, heaped praise for his co-star Shahid Kapoor and also shared his views if television actors still have to face challenges to enter the film industry.

Here are the excerpts from the conversation:

How was your experience shooting for Bloody Daddy?

So shooting Bloody Daddy is by far one of the greatest experiences of my career, the place where it was shot and the way Himanshu Mehra and his team took care of us and of course, the cherry on the cake is working with Ali Abbas Zafar. We tried to work earlier on another film that didn’t happen and this time, my dates were with somebody else but Ali went out of his way to get the dates free. So I guess it was meant to be this time. The way it was shot, the place where we stayed, and the entire experience were just truly wonderful.

What would you like to say about your equation with your co-stars?

So I have a wonderful equation with everybody, Rajeev Khandelwal is a very very old friend, Sanjay Kapoor is like a brother to me, we have mutual respect for each other, and Diana and I go back a very long way. This was the first time I was working with Shahid and we know each other and he is a wonderful, very warm human being.

What was the most challenging part for you while shooting for Bloody Daddy?

The challenging part is where the director has a vision and you have to deliver that vision. Here Ali had a vision and we were trying to flush out the character. Even after the shoot, on set there would be discussions, navigational things, and exploring. So I won’t call them challenges but just a process of delivering the role.

Every actor goes through struggles that make them who they are today, so what were the struggles that you faced while climbing up the ladder of success?

My life was full of ups and downs. From nothing to stardom with Jaan Tere Naam and then all films flopping back to back and then having no money to eat. Then coming back to films in 2010. It's difficult to put the struggles in a nutshell but yeah the struggles have been really fierce and the payoffs have been quite satisfying also. The love and respect that I got from the audience and industry, I am very grateful for that. So it's been a rough ride but in the end, it turned out very beautiful.

What are the lessons or takeaways from the cast of Bloody Daddy?

When you are working with such a talented cast, you take away a good experience. I always consider myself a student, so there are a lot of lessons to be learned and as I said, Ali is very focused on what is working on so, in the process of finding a director’s zone, you learn a thing or two about your craft and filmmaking. You come out very inspired and a wiser person.

Do you think that television actors still face challenges while entering the film industry? Do they still face image issues?

I don’t think if you are talented and give those breakout, breakthrough performances, there would be any problem. There are a lot of actors from the Television industry who have done it but yeah I consider an actor as an actor whether it is on television or film but yeah the industry does make a difference but it's not that it cannot happen but it does happen very often.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bloody Daddy is an action-thriller film and is an adaptation of the French film Sleepless Night. The trailer of the movie shows Shahid Kapoor fighting one fateful night against the drug lords, a crime boss, and murderous narcs. The movie is scheduled to release on June 9 and will stream on Jio Cinema.

