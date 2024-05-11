Twitter
Bollywood

Meet Bollywood star, who once had no money for school fees, survived on biscuits; now lives in Rs 44 crore house, earns…

This actor, who once didn't have money for his school fees, has now become a star, and lives in a mansion worth Rs 44 crore.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 11, 2024, 07:06 AM IST

article-main
Rajkummar Rao with wife Patralekhaa (Image: Instagram)
Many artistes who come to Mumbai with dreams in their eyes to become actors, go through numerous struggles to reach the top of the game. Another such actor, who once didn’t even have money for school fees, proper lunch has now become a star.

The actor we are talking about once had to survive on biscuits and frooti. However, he has now become a star and lives in a luxurious house worth Rs 44 crore. He is none other than Rajkummar Rao. 

Rajkummar Rao made his debut with a small appearance in Ram Gopal Varma’s Rann. His debut as a lead hero came with Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha and then he never looked back. He gave several hits like Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, Stree, Queen, Shahid, and more. 

Talking about his struggling days the actor revealed in an interview with Pinkvilla, “It used to be tough times for me. I come from a very humble middle-class background and there was a time in school when I didn’t have money and my teachers paid my school fees for two years.” 

He added when he came to Mumbai, there was a time when he only had Rs 18 in his bank account and said, “When I came to the city, we were living in a really small house. I was paying Rs 7000 of my share which I thought was too much. I needed around 15-20000 every month to survive and there were times I would get a notification that I had only 18 rupees left in my account. My friend would have 23 rupees.”

The actor also revealed that during this time they had very little or nothing to eat and he survived on Parle-G and frooti for lunch. The actor also said in an interview that it is ‘hard to be an outsider’. He said, “It was difficult being an outsider. I grew up in a joint family in Gurgaon and at that time, it was just a small town. I fell in love with cinema as a kid and knew this was what I wanted to do. I used to ride a bicycle 70 km up and down to Delhi when I was doing theatre. It was like going to meet your girlfriend.” 

However, now the actor has grown to be a star. After giving several hits and blockbusters and making his mark on both small and big screen, the actor is now living a luxurious life and is considered one of the A-listers. He now reportedly charges Rs 6 crore per film and lives in a luxurious house worth Rs 44 crore.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is currently seen in the biographical drama Srikanth which also stars Jyotika. The film opened to positive response from the audience and is receiving praise from the critics as well. The actor will be next seen in Karan Johar's production Mr and Mrs Maahi which also stars Janhvi Kapoor and is scheduled to release on May 31. 

