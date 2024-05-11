Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam twice, first became IPS, then IAS, secured AIR…

Garima Agrawal is a remarkable story of academic excellence, perseverance, and determination. Born into a businessman family, she consistently outperformed expectations in school, earning impressive grades of 89% and 92% in her 10th and 12th grades, respectively. Her journey took a major turn when she passed the JEE exam and was enrolled into IIT Hyderabad, where she obtained an engineering degree. Garima then expanded her horizons and sharpened her skills and knowledge during an amazing internship in Germany.

Though Garima's appetite for intellectual challenge was far from sated, she set her sights on one of the most difficult exams in India, the UPSC Civil Service Exam. Even after achieving a remarkable score of 240 in the UPSC CSE exam, which earned her a coveted spot in the IPS, Garima persisted in her quest for her ultimate objective: an IAS position.

Garima, who was not deterred by her initial success, threw herself into a rigorous preparation process. She managed to balance her duties as an IPS officer with her ambitions for greater success. She advocates for a comprehensive approach that incorporates preparation for the main exam, preliminary exam, and interview. She emphasises the need of careful revision by referencing her personal experiences and pointing out areas where questions from the UPSC Pre and Main Exams may overlap.

Garima Agarwal, who is currently the Assistant District Magistrate of Telangana, retook the exam in 2018 to become an IAS. This time, she ranked AIR 40.

Garima also emphasises the value of practice, suggesting that mock exams be given on a regular basis and that practicing answering questions and writing well be used to develop writing abilities. Success, in Garima's opinion, is not just about learning; it is also about focused study and calculated planning—a mindset that has surely helped her achieve her amazing feats.

Millions of students in India who are getting ready for the UPSC Civil Service Exam find inspiration in Garima's success story. Garima's accomplishments serve as a reminder that anyone can overcome obstacles and realise their dreams if they have the right attitude and strategy.