Meet superstar who had secret marriage, signed 70 films in two weeks, one mistake ruined him, now has no film in 5 years

Imagine a superstar who has a dream debut. His first film is a massive success. This means that offers poured to him. Then he signs dozens of films in one go and even kept his marriage a secret. But all this changed later in his career after he rejected a number of films and was left without work.

The superstar with secret marriage who signed 70 films in one go

The superstar is Govinda, who had a smashing debut with Love 86 in 1986. In an old interview in 1987, Govinda had revealed that he had signed as many as 70 films in a matter of weeks after his debut. In the conversation with ITMB Shows, he was asked if there was any truth to the rumours that he had signed several films after his debut success. Govinda nodded and said, “I had 70 films.” He later clarified that he had 70 films at one time but many of them never got made. “Later on, 8-10 closed themselves, or maybe 5-6 did. Then 4-5 films I had to leave because of dates and scheduling,” the actor added.

Govinda tied the knot with Sunita in 1987, just a year after his debut. He was 24 at the time. But the actor kept his marriage hidden from the press and fans for the longest time. “People had scared me that my girls write me love letters and loves me so much, I would lose my image and my fan following,” the actor had said on chat show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, It was only after the birth of his daughter in 1989 that Govinda revealed his ‘secret’ marriage to the world.

When Govinda rejected blockbusters

The 90s belonged to Govinda. The actor had several hits to his name and was a force at the box office. But the 2000s were a different story. It did not help that the actor rejected several films that went on to be successful. One of them was Devdas, where Jackie Shroff eventually stepped in and was able to script a memorable comeback as a character artiste. Govinda also claims that he rejected James Cameron’s Avatar, the highest-grossing film in the world for the longest time.

Govinda’s career now

Govinda’s last major success was Partner in 2007. He worked in several big movies over the next decade but without much success. Govinda found appreciation for his performances in films like Kill Dil but they could not do wonders at the box office. His last appearance on the big screen was way back in 2019 in Rangeela Raja. The actor had contested the 2004 Lok Sabha elections successfully from Mumbai as a Congress candidate. In 2008, he resigned as an MP and quit politics after a revival of his career following Partner’s success. Earlier this year, Govinda returned to politics and joined Shiv Sena right before the Lok Sabha elections.

