Pedal Power: Top 5 gear cycles for adults under Rs 10,000 on Amazon

Prepare yourself for an adventurous ride with the exciting range of bicycles for adults on Amazon in your budget. Gift yourself an adventure in the form of these bicycles and go on a ride.

Being adventurous, thrill-seeking by nature, and having a love for rides are the perfect qualities for becoming a rider. Enhance these qualities with a bicycle, and make yourself physically fit and active. Switching to bicycles also shows your love for nature, as they are a completely environmentally friendly mode of transportation. Buy a bicycle from Amazon and give yourself a thrilling activity Urban Terrain Galaxy Ultra Mountain Cycles BUY NOW The derailleurs and shifters are made for a seamless gear shifting experience and trustworthy performance. The stylish bike has a 21 speed setting that allows the rider to shift gears according to his requirement.

The High-quality double disc brakes on both front and rear wheels ensure stable and quick braking.

The bike comes packed with light and strong single walled steel rims along with 27.5 inches wide tyres.

Made from high quality steel frame these bikes are durably made to last longer, offering you excellent service life.

Made of high quality material, sturdy, durable tires with strong grip which can provide strong road support and durability to ensure stable and flexible cycling. Leader Gladiator 26t Mountain Bike BUY NOW This 26-inch cycle features an 18-inch frame, making it ideal for riders aged 12 and above with a height range from 5 feet to 6 feet.

It comes equipped with a disc brake at the front and a V brake at the rear for reliable stopping power.

The cycle boasts a 21-speed multi-gear system, steel frame for durability, and front suspension for a smoother ride.

Additionally, it includes essential accessories such as an Allen key, spanner, and instruction manual, along with a stand, front and rear reflectors, and a water bottle, ensuring a complete cycling experience straight out of the box. Lifelong MTB 26T Gear Cycle BUY NOW With a smooth and comfortable ride on a variety of terrains, the Lifelong 26T Bold cycle is a great option to explore the outdoors.

21 Speed Dual Disc Brake Micro-Shifter Gear suspension cycle offers smooth gear changes and excellent control for easy and strenuous riding.

Wide & Sturdy MTB Tyres offer improved durability, grip, and stability for a reliable riding experience.

The padded saddle of this sports cycle is ergonomically intended to offer excellent support for you to enjoy longer rides in comfort.

This gear cycle is ideal for family vacations or solo adventures because it fits men, women, boys, and girls.

Embrace a sleek, contemporary look that goes well with your active lifestyle and has been influenced by trek cycles. Hero Sprint Riot 26T Single Speed Mountain Cycle BUY NOW The Hero Riot is a single-speed bicycle equipped with reliable front and rear 160 mm mechanical disc brakes for effective braking power.

Its MTB-style saddle features a quick-release mechanism, and the anti-skid pedals with reflectors ensure safety and stability during rides.

Designed for riders with a height range of 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 8 inches and a weight capacity of up to 100 kg, it's suitable for ages 12 and above.

The 29" x 2.1" wide hi-traction nylon tires on double-wall rust-free alloy rims offer durability and a smooth ride across various terrains.

With a steel MTB-style handlebar, steel seat post, premium seat with quick release, and included accessories like a side stand, front and rear reflectors, this versatile cycle is ideal for school, daily errands, city commutes, trekking, and leisure biking. Amazon Brand - Symactive Sprinter S2000 Series Mountain Bike BUY NOW This 26-inch cycle with an 18-inch frame is perfect for riders aged 12 and above, with a rider height range of 5 feet to 6 feet.

It features both front and rear disc brakes for reliable stopping power.

The cycle is equipped with a single-speed gear system, a sturdy steel frame, and front suspension for a comfortable ride.

Additionally, it comes with essential accessories such as an Allen key, spanner, instruction manual, stand, front and rear reflectors, and a water bottle, ensuring a complete cycling experience out of the box. (Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)

