Bollywood

Meet actress who was a star at 18, married at 19, became mom at 20, marriage to producer's son fell apart, now she...

This actress got married at the peak of her career and became a mother at 19 but then quit Bollywood for her marriage

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

article-main
Sonam Khan in the early 90s
The 90s were a different time in Bollywood. Most young actresses who were coming through the ranks were in their late teens. Almost every new actress was launched before she turned 18. One such new promising actress was Sonam Khan. The young heroine broke through at 18, only to marry the following year and quit the industry in her early-20s, as she wanted to focus on her family.

How Sonam Khan became a star at 18 and quit Bollywood at 22

Born Bakhtavar Khan, Sonam is the granddaughter of veteran actor Murad and the niece of Raza Murad. She was given the screen name Sonam by Yash Chopra, who felt it was more suitable and marketable for a heroine. Sonam made her acting debut at 15 with the Telugu film Samrat, followed by her Bollywood debut the following year in Vijay. It was with the 1989 release Tridev that Sonam shot to fame as she appeared in the hit song Tirchi Topiwale. Over the next two years, she appeared in close to 20 films, including Kroadh, Ajooba, and Vishwatma. But in 1991, she met Rajiv Rai, producer Gulshan Rai’s son, and fell in love. She tied the knot with Rajiv the same year at the age of 18, and bid the industry good bye.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam Khan (@sonamkhan_72)

Sonam Khan’s personal life

Sonam and Rajiv married in 1991 and they had their first child the following year. Their son was diagnosed with autism at an early age, which prompted the couple to move overseas to help manage his condition. In 2001, Sonam and Rajiv separated but continued to remain married. But in 2016, after 15 years of separation, the couple divorced citing irreconcilable differences. Yet, Sonam and Rajiv continue to be on good terms and the former actress was recently seen supporting her ex at his recording studio. In a post on Instagram, Sonam posed with Rajiv and wrote, “Rajiv WAS, IS & WILL always be in my heart tucked away forever. Despite all his troubles, he always made me live like a queen. Thank you Rajiv for everything you did for me, our son & my parents.”

