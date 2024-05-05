Twitter
Mumbai paps spill the beans on Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kausal's dating phase, reveal B-town couples ask them to delete photos

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son, Arhaan Khan, recently invited two paparazzi to his YouTube channel podcast, Dumb Biryani where they spilled the beans on couples in Bollywood.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 05, 2024, 01:54 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

In recent years, the Hindi film industry has seen a significant evolution in paparazzi culture. Paparazzi have gone beyond snapping photos of celebrities at airports and gyms; they now often have amusing interactions with them, leading to viral moments. 

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son, Arhaan Khan, recently invited two paparazzi to his YouTube channel podcast, Dumb Biryani where they spilled the beans on couples in Bollywood. During the episode, paps, Sneh Zala and Vishal Mohan spilled some industry secrets.

While talking about Katrina and Vicky, they said, "'Once Katrina refused to let me click her, and one week later she called me outside YRF and gave me proper exclusive photos. Even when she was in a relationship with Vicky Kaushal and it was new, I clicked their picture together, she got them deleted and requested that I should click her solo pictures. Now they are married." They disclosed that photos of celebrity couples like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Virat Kohli-Anushka, and others are in higher demand than pictures of individual celebrities.

They also discussed how they plan out their coverage of celebrity hotspots in the city and events. Sneh mentioned that they often have to wait the longest for Shah Rukh Khan, especially when he goes for dubbing sessions, as he tends to take a lot of time.

Vishal further mentioned, "He (Shah Rukh Khan) usually arrives post-midnight, and he leaves around 5-6 am." Discussing the importance of respecting celebrities' privacy, he emphasized that they now refrain from taking pictures if anyone expresses discomfort.

Vishal highlighted the mutual understanding that has developed between the actors and the paparazzi. He explained that if a celebrity says no to being photographed and they respect that, the next time the artist reciprocates the respect. This change in approach comes in response to increased calls for paparazzi to be more considerate of celebrities' privacy. 

