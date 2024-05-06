Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi powers Kanpur candidate Ramesh Awasthi with Trishul, says Vijai Bhawah

NEET-UG 2024: NTA rejects claims of paper leak, says exam reconducted for 120 students due to...

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal gets two-months interim bail on medical grounds in money laundering case

Raghav Mathur talks about latest track Choro, reveals why he agreed to redo Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya | Exclusive

The Broken News 2 review: Jaideep Ahlawat-Sonali Bendre elevate smart satire on TV news filled with real-life references

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi powers Kanpur candidate Ramesh Awasthi with Trishul, says Vijai Bhawah

The Broken News 2 review: Jaideep Ahlawat-Sonali Bendre elevate smart satire on TV news filled with real-life references

Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter, quietly quits board Bluesky

7 most popular Indian dishes

9 most expensive countries in world

9 times actors overshadowed lead stars with cameos

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

The Broken News 2 review: Jaideep Ahlawat-Sonali Bendre elevate smart satire on TV news filled with real-life references

Salman Khan house firing case: Family of accused who died in custody moves High Court, alleges custodial torture, murder

Meet Indian woman wearing outfit worth Rs 83 crore to Met Gala 2024 red carpet; not Priyanka, Deepika, Alia, Isha Ambani

HomeEducation

Education

NEET-UG 2024: NTA rejects claims of paper leak, says exam reconducted for 120 students due to...

The NTA had on Sunday claimed that the distribution of wrong question papers at an exam centre in Rajasthan led to some candidates walking out with the papers.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 06, 2024, 03:56 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has reacted to the reports of paper leak in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which was conducted on Sunday, May 5. NTA said that such reports are completely baseless and without any ground.

It said that purported images of the question paper circulating on social media have no relation with the actual paper. "It has been ascertained from NTA's security protocols and Standard Operating Procedures that the social media posts pointing towards any paper leak are completely baseless and without any ground.

"To put rumours to rest, it is also stated that every single question paper has been accounted for," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director, NTA. It has also released a statement on X (Twitter) account on Monday. Parashar said that no external person or agency can access the centres once the examination starts.

 

 

She said that after the gates of the examination centres are closed, no one from outside is permitted access inside the halls, which are under CCTV surveillance. "All other photographs of question papers circulating in social media have no relation to the actual examination question paper which has been administered," she added.

READ | Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR, left after a year, he is now…

The entrance exam was conducted on Sunday at 4,750 centres in 571 cities including 14 cities abroad. The NTA had on Sunday claimed that the distribution of wrong question papers at an exam centre in Rajasthan led to some candidates walking out with the papers. The agency had denied any leak of the question paper. "The integrity of the examination process was not compromised. The exam was later reconducted for the 120 affected candidates at the centre," Parashar had said on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer, son of a farmer, cleared UPSC after multiple attempts, secured AIR...

Canadian police arrest 3 suspects in killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Nijjar: Reports

Sanjay Dutt's biggest flop was copied from Hollywood dud, rejected by John, Suniel; sequel got cancelled, earned only...

Comedian Kettan reacts after Karan Johar slams him for 'disrespecting' on reality show: 'Whatever impersonation I do...'

Meet man who was first employee of Infosys, it's not Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, SD Shibulal

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement