SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

SRH vs MI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 55 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.

In the 55th match of IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on May 6th at 7:30 PM IST. Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the points table, while Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the fourth position. In their head-to-head encounters, Mumbai Indians have won 12 out of 22 matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Match Deatils

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Match 55

Date & Time: May 6, 07:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers – Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan

Batters – Rohit Sharma(c), Travis Head(vc), SuryaKumar Yadav

Allrounders – Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Pat Cummins

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, Gerald Coetzee

SRH vs MI My Dream11 team

Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Travis Head, SuryaKumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Marco Jansen, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan