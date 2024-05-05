Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Before Reliance, this is what Mukesh Ambani's company was called, name was changed due to...

SRH vs MI IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee turns lethal, kills dozen men to avenge brother's murder; fans say 'bawaal hai'

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur part ways, close friend says 'break up came as shock': Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Before Reliance, this is what Mukesh Ambani's company was called, name was changed due to...

SRH vs MI IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

9 must-watch Tamil psychological thrillers

IPL 2024 captains who'll miss T20 World Cup 2024 

Bowlers to concede most sixes in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee turns lethal, kills dozen men to avenge brother's murder; fans say 'bawaal hai'

Sanjay Dutt's biggest flop was copied from Hollywood dud, rejected by John, Suniel; sequel got cancelled, earned only...

HomeCricket

Cricket

SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

SRH vs MI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 55 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 05, 2024, 02:22 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the 55th match of IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on May 6th at 7:30 PM IST. Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the points table, while Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the fourth position. In their head-to-head encounters, Mumbai Indians have won 12 out of 22 matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Match Deatils

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Match 55

Date & Time: May 6, 07:30 PM

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers – Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan

Batters – Rohit Sharma(c), Travis Head(vc), SuryaKumar Yadav

Allrounders – Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Pat Cummins

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, Gerald Coetzee

SRH vs MI My Dream11 team

Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Travis Head, SuryaKumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Marco Jansen, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

BMW M4 Competition M xDrive launched in India, priced at Rs 15300000

ED files money laundering case against Elvish Yadav, YouTuber to be questioned soon

Die-hard Virat Kohli fan displays love for 'Namma RCB' at graduation ceremony in US, video goes viral

School principal, teacher engage in physical altercation in Agra, video goes viral

Meet actress, former beauty queen, who made debut with SRK, quit acting after one film, married billionaire worth Rs..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement