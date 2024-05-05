SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Cricket
SRH vs MI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 55 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.
In the 55th match of IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium on May 6th at 7:30 PM IST. Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the points table, while Sunrisers Hyderabad hold the fourth position. In their head-to-head encounters, Mumbai Indians have won 12 out of 22 matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Match Deatils
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Match 55
Date & Time: May 6, 07:30 PM
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeepers – Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan
Batters – Rohit Sharma(c), Travis Head(vc), SuryaKumar Yadav
Allrounders – Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Pat Cummins
Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, Gerald Coetzee
SRH vs MI My Dream11 team
Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Travis Head, SuryaKumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Marco Jansen, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan