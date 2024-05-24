Twitter
Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check what's open, what's closed on May 25

All liquor shops in Delhi will remain closed from May 23, 6 PM onwards till May 25, 6 PM.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : May 24, 2024, 06:51 PM IST

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check what's open, what's closed on May 25
All seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi will vote tomorrow on, May 25, in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 that are currently ongoing in the country. After Phase 6, polling for the seventh and last phase of general elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will take place on June 1. The election results will be announced on June 4. 

Ahead of the polling day in the national capital, check what services, and establishments will remain open and closed for ensuring smooth polling.

Besides Delhi, Haryana, and five more states including UP, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand will also vote tomorrow. A total of 58 constituencies across 7 states and UTs will go for polling. 

What will remain closed in Delhi?

All liquor shops in Delhi will remain closed from May 23, 6 PM onwards till May 25, 6 PM.

Liquor shops will also be shut in Delhi-NCR regions including Haryana's Gurugram and Faridabad.

Schools and educational institutes in the national capital will also be closed on polling day.

Banks in the national capital will also be closed.

What will remain open in Delhi?

Delhi Metro, DTC bus services will start from 4 am onwards in Delhi for public convenience.

Essential services including hospitals, pharmacies and public transportation will stay open as per their regular schedule.

Commercial establishments like shops, restaurants, and malls will remain open on polling day in Delhi.

 
