This song was made for Dev Anand film, was included in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer after Manoj Kumar's suggestion, it is...

Khaike Paan Banaraswala was originally made for Dev Anand-starrer Banarasi Babu, but was later incorporated in Amitabh Bachchan's Don after Manoj Kumar's suggestion.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 25, 2024, 06:21 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

This song was made for Dev Anand film, was included in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer after Manoj Kumar's suggestion, it is...
A still from Khaike Paan Banaraswala from Don
Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Zeenat Aman in the lead roles, the 1978 crime thriller Don was one of the biggest hits of the 1970s. The film created the Don franchise with Shah Rukh Khan replacing Big B in the remake Don: The Chase Begins Again in 2006 and its sequel Don 2 in 2011.

Apart from its thrilling story written by Salim-Javed, Don even had a memorable soundtrack including songs such as Yeh Mera Dil, Main Hoon Don, and Khaike Paan Banaraswala. It's an interesting story how Khaike Paan Banaraswala, composed by Kalyanji-Anandji, sung by Kishore Kumar, and written by Anjaan, found its place in Don as the song was originally made for the 1973 film Banarasi Babu starring Dev Anand.

The Don director Chandra Barot began his Bollywood career when he assisted Manoj Kumar in his 1970 film Purab Aur Pachhim. So, when Barot was making his first film Don, he showed it to Kumar. Kumar suggested that Barot should add a song in the middle of the film for the audiences to take toilet break as he found the film's story to be too gripping. Thus, Barot asked Kalyanji-Anandji to compose a track just before its release, and they incorporated their ununsed tune of Khaike Paan Banaraswala. The track went on to become one of the biggest hits in Amitabh Bachchan's career.

In the 2006 remake, music directors Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy decided to remix Khaike Paan Banaraswala with Udit Narayan and Khan himself as the singers. The lyrics were kept the same. Don: The Chase Begins Again was directed by Farhan Akhtar, son of Javed Akhtar, who had co-written the original Don with Salman Khan's father Salim Khan. Farhan has announced Don 3 with Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles after Shah Rukh backed out of the threequel. Don 3 is slated to release in 2025.

READ | This film was based on iconic love story, actors and director died midway, was released incomplete 23 years later

