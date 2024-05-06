Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi powers Kanpur candidate Ramesh Awasthi with Trishul, says Vijai Bhawah

Modi's roadshow in Kanpur is considered Uttar Pradesh's most magnificent roadshow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares an emotional bond not only with the people of the country but also with BJP's ordinary workers and leaders. Like a responsible guardian, he cares for both the public and the party's workers and leaders. PM Narendra Modi's simplicity, sincerity, and adept behavior set him apart from others. A recent incident in Kanpur reflects this bond. When he arrived for the historic roadshow on Saturday, local BJP Lok Sabha candidate Ramesh Awasthi presented him with a trident, symbolising Anandeshwar Dham, to welcome and congratulate him.

Emotional exchange showcases Modi's connect with grassroots

Accepting the trident, PM Modi inquired about Ramesh Awasthi's well-being. Holding the trident in his hand, PM Modi asked Ramesh Awasthi how he was doing. This gesture by PM Modi distinguishes him from other leaders. It is his simplicity, naturalness, and adeptness in behavior that endear him to the hearts of everyone, common or special. Despite being the Prime Minister of the world's largest democracy, his humility and sensitivity serve as an example for those in high positions. PM Modi's interaction with BJP candidate Ramesh Awasthi in Kanpur, filled with emotion and warmth, is truly remarkable.



Modi's words boost Awasthi's confidence as a candidate



When asked by journalists, Ramesh Awasthi said that seeing this side of the Prime Minister, his confidence as a candidate has increased. This should make people understand why every worker in the Bharatiya Janata Party is so dedicated. PM Modi is also adept at evaluating the capabilities of talented and hardworking workers and entrusting them with significant responsibilities for the welfare of the country.

Thousands gather to witness Modi's grand procession



Observers believe that PM Modi's roadshow in Kanpur is the most magnificent and spectacular roadshow in Uttar Pradesh. Amidst the enthusiasm and excitement of thousands of people gathered at Gomti Gurudwara in Kanpur, as soon as PM Modi started the roadshow, chants of "Modi-Modi" and "NaMo-NaMo" echoed. Throughout the roadshow, whether children, youth, elderly, or women, everyone remained enthusiastic and excited. People from nearby districts also came to see PM Modi. During the roadshow, at many places, people engaged in discussions referred to PM Modi as a charismatic leader and hailed him as the great rejuvenator of ancient traditions. BJP candidate Ramesh Awasthi had made elaborate preparations for the grand welcome of PM Modi during the entire roadshow.