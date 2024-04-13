Search icon
trendingVideos,recommendedVideos,recommendedVideosMobileenglish3085228
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Watch! Swiggy Delivery Man Caught Stealing Shoes From Customer's Flat In Gurugram, Video Goes Viral

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail

Swiggy delivery man steals shoes kept outside customer's flat in Gurugram. A delivery agent of Swiggy was caught on camera stealing shoes from outside a customer's flat in Gurugram. The video of the incident was shared on X by a user named Rohit Arora, who claimed that the shoes belonged to his friend. The man in the video was seen delivering food and going down the stairs, only to retrun later to steal a pair of shoes left outside the flat. Replying to his post, Swiggy Cares asked the customer to get in touch on DM. However, later, Rohit shared a screenshot stating he got no reply from Swiggy Care upon his complaint in the message box.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now
From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend
Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now
Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
India advises citizens against travel to Iran, Israel amid rising Middle East tensions
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews