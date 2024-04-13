Watch! Swiggy Delivery Man Caught Stealing Shoes From Customer's Flat In Gurugram, Video Goes Viral

Swiggy delivery man steals shoes kept outside customer's flat in Gurugram. A delivery agent of Swiggy was caught on camera stealing shoes from outside a customer's flat in Gurugram. The video of the incident was shared on X by a user named Rohit Arora, who claimed that the shoes belonged to his friend. The man in the video was seen delivering food and going down the stairs, only to retrun later to steal a pair of shoes left outside the flat. Replying to his post, Swiggy Cares asked the customer to get in touch on DM. However, later, Rohit shared a screenshot stating he got no reply from Swiggy Care upon his complaint in the message box.