IPL 2024 Points Table Chennai Super Kings Rises To The Top I Orange Cap I Purple Cap | IPL 2024

Know the updated standings of each team and the total points after the CSK vs GT match. IPL 2024 Points Table: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) rose to the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) standings after a comfortable win over the Gujarat Giants (GT) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The heavy 63-run defeat meant the Titans’ net run rate took a hit. Lucknow Super Giants currently occupy the last spot on the table after suffering a heavy defeat in its only game of the season so far. Orange Cap (till now)- Virat Kohli (98 Runs) Purple Cap (till now) - Mustafizur Rehman (6 Wickets)