Meet woman who is CEO of CSK star MS Dhoni's Rs 800 crore company, her business is...

Sakshi Dhoni and her mother Sheila Singh were named CEOs of Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited by Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2020

Mother of Sakshi Singh Dhoni and mother-in-law of cricket great Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sheila Singh plays a significant role in Dhoni's business endeavours in addition to being a family member. As Dhoni Entertainment Limited's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), she is essential to guiding the business towards success.

Sakshi Dhoni and her mother Sheila Singh were named CEOs of Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited by Mahendra Singh Dhoni in 2020 as part of a calculated decision to keep the company in the family. This choice has paid off, as both of them have taken the production company to new heights, hit important milestones, and released hit projects while working together.

Sheila Singh has easily transitioned into her position as CEO. Sheila Singh was previously responsible for household management while her husband, RK Singh, worked at the "Binaguri Tea Company" owned by Mahendra Singh Dhoni's father at Kanoi Group. Together with her daughter Sakshi, she has contributed significantly to the development and growth of Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited.

In just four years, Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited's net worth has increased to over Rs 800 crore under the energising leadership of Sakshi Dhoni and Sheila Singh. The production house is primarily owned by Sakshi Dhoni, which strengthens the family's position in the industry.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's varied business portfolio includes Dhoni Entertainment, which adds substantially to his total net worth of Rs 1030 crore. The business is still doing well under Sheila Singh's leadership, which reflects the family's drive for success and spirit of entrepreneurship.