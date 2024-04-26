Meet actress who tried to kill herself after divorce, lost home, money after mother duped her, slept in car, now earns..

Sarika, who quit films at the peak of her career, tried to kill herself after getting separated from Kamal Haasan. She struggled for home and money, and even her mother duped her. Trigger warning: The following article does mention about self-harm.

Life isn't fair, and we've heard it many times. Today, we will discuss one such actress, who was abandoned by her father. She started working at 5 due to a financial crisis in her family. This veteran actress could not even finish her schooling and took the entire responsibility of nurturing her family. In a limited time, this actress made a mark for herself in films, but later she faced the biggest betrayals, and that too from her family members.

The actress we are talking about today is Sarika Thakur, well-known as Sarika. The veteran artiste was born in New Delhi. Her father abandoned the family when she was very young, and that forced Sarika to become the breadwinner of the family.

Sarika started her career in films as a child actor at 5. She played the role of a boy, Master Sooraj, during the 1960s in Hindi films. Sarika gained recognition from Hamraaz (1967). In the film, she played Vimi's daughter and received love from the audience. Baby Sarika became the filmmakers' favourite child artiste, but due to hectic shooting schedules, Sarika didn't go to school.

As an adult, Sarika debuted as a lead with Geet Gaata Chal, co-starring Sachin Pilgaonkar. She went on to star in several films including, Jaani Dushman, Griha Pravesh, Bin Phere Hum Tere, Jyoti Bane Jwala, Kranti, Satte Pe Satta, Vidhaata, Razia Sultan, and several other films.

The first major setback Sarika faced- Marriage

While working in films, Sarika met Kamal Haasan, and they fell in love. When Kamal was seeing Sarika, he was married to Vani Ganapathy. During this time, Kamal decided to end his relationship with wife Vani and started living in a live-in relationship with Sarika. Even before marriage, Sarika became the mother of two daughters Shruti and Akshara. In 1988, Sarika married Kamal, and at the peak of her career, she moved with him to Chennai.

When Sarika tried to kill herself after getting betrayed by Kamal

As ABP reported, In the mid-80s, Kamal was romantically involved with his co-star Gautami. Reportedly, he moved to a live-in relationship with Gautami, and Sarika was devastated. As per the media reports, Sarika got so affected by the betrayal that she jumped from her building. Thankfully, Sarika survived with some injuries. Sarika was hospitalized, and during those days she decided not to end her marriage with Kamal. In 2002, Sarika and Kamal Haasan got divorced.

When Sarika faced an extreme financial crunch after the divorce

While appearing on Rendevouz with Simi Garewal, Sarika said that After the divorce, she had only sixty rupees. Sarika further revealed that she used to go to friends' houses for baths and dinner, and would spend the nights in her car. Even her daughters decided to stay with their father, and that's when she decided to go to Mumbai.

When Sarika was duped by her mother

The portal further reported that when she returned to Mumbai, she decided to take ownership of the five flats her mother had bought with her money. But here also Sarika faced huge disappointment. As the media reports, Sarika's mother had given her flats to her servant. The Vidhaata actress tried to get back her property and fought a legal battle to get her property back. Sadly, she lost the case and her property remained with her mother's servant. At present, Sarika is living a lonely life in Mumbai. On the work front, she was last seen in Uunchai. The veteran actress took Rs 75 lakhs for Sooraj Barjatya's film.