DNA Exclusive: Check LSS score of Nitin Gadkari, BJP candidate from Maharashtra’s Nagpur constituency

In 2014, Gadkari contested his first Lok Sabha election from the Nagpur seat against seven-time Congress MP Vilas Muttemwar and defeated him by securing 5.87 lakh votes

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 06, 2024, 12:06 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Voting in Maharashtra's Nagpur constituency was held on April 19 in the first phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Union Minister and BJP leader Nitin Jairam Gadkari is running for a third term from Nagpur. This time, he is facing competition from Congress' Vikas Thakre.

Nagpur is one of the most crucial constituencies for political parties in the state. Maharashtra is the second-largest state in terms of Lok Sabha seats, which is 48 seats.

In 2014 and 2019, Nitin Gadkari emerged victorious from this constituency. The electoral battle in Nagpur witnessed fierce competition among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

In 2014, Gadkari contested his first Lok Sabha election from the Nagpur seat against seven-time Congress MP Vilas Muttemwar and defeated him by securing 5.87 lakh votes. Muttemwar was able to secure 3.02 lakh votes. 

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nitin Gadkari again won this seat against the Congress candidate Nana Patole by a margin of 2,16,000 votes. Gadkari improved his vote share to 6.60 lakh against Nana Patole's 4.44 lakh votes.

On a scale of 0-100, Nitin Gadkari scored 68 points in the overall Leader Social Score (LSS). His Facebook score is 65, Instagram (68), X (67) and Digital Listening (73).

Disclaimer: Leaders Social Score (LSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched on the basis of 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Nitin Gadkari

Social Media Score

Scores
Over All Score 68
Digital Listening Score73
Facebook Score65
Instagram Score68
X Score67
YouTube Score67
