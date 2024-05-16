Twitter
AAP MP Swati Maliwal records statement in assault case, says 'I hope that...'

With Swati Maliwal's statement recorded, police might register an FIR in connection with the matter, an official said.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 16, 2024, 09:02 PM IST

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has submitted a statement to Delhi Police in connection with the alleged assault on her by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar. Her statement was recorded by a two-member team of the Delhi Police at her residence in Central Delhi on Thursday.

According to a police officer, Maliwal told police about the incident that happened at the chief minister's residence on Monday. The officer said with Maliwal's statement recorded, police might register an FIR in connection with the matter. Maliwal also wrote about her statement on X, saying the last few days have been very difficult for her.

"What happened to me was very bad. I have given my statement to the police on the incident that happened to me. I hope that appropriate action will be taken. The last few days have been very difficult for me. I thank those who prayed for me. Those who tried to do character assassination said that she was doing it on the instructions of the other party, may God keep them happy too. An important election is going on in the country, Swati Maliwal is not important, the issues of the country are important. There is a special request to BJP people to not do politics on this incident," she tweeted.

 

 

The police team, led by Additional Commissioner of Police P S Kushwaha, was at Maliwal's residence for more than four hours. On Monday morning, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station in Delhi and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said. Police have not yet received a formal complaint.

READ | Mumbai hoarding collapse: Bhavesh Bhinde whose firm installed illegal billboard arrested from...

On Tuesday, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said that the incident with Maliwal was "highly condemnable". Earlier on Thursday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar over Maliwal's allegations. His hearing is scheduled for Friday at 11 am.

(With inputs from PTI)

