Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

The Election Commission of India (ECI) formally announced the final voting date and results on March 16.

The Osmanabad Parliamentary Constituency is located in Maharashtra. The Election Commission of India (ECI) formally announced the final voting date and results on March 16. The elections will take place on May 7 (phase 2), and the results of the polls will be announced on June 4.

Prominent contenders for the Osmanabad Lok Sabha seat in 2024 include Nationalist Congress Party member Archana Rana Jagjit Singh Patil. In the meantime, Omraj Nimbalkar has been put forward by Shiv Sena (UBT) in the constituency.

Omprakash Bhupalsinh Alias Pawan Rajenimbalkar of the SHS party won the Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with 596640 votes. Ranajagjitsinha Padmasinha Patil of the NCP party came in second. The winners were separated by 127566 votes.

Gaikwad Ravindra Vishwanath of the SHS party won the Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections with 607699 votes. Patil Padmasinha Bajirao of the NCP party came in second. The winning vote margin was 1759186.