Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

Meet actor, who was thrown out of first film, had 10 flops in 4 years, one film changed his life, is worth Rs 1200 crore

5 best sites to buy YouTube subscribers in India (Real & Cheap)

Flyfish Review – Giving Business Owners The Payroll Management Services They Seek

Manoj Bajpayee, Raj & DK start filming The Family Man season 3, fans say 'Srikant Tiwari is back'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

Meet actor, who was thrown out of first film, had 10 flops in 4 years, one film changed his life, is worth Rs 1200 crore

5 best sites to buy YouTube subscribers in India (Real & Cheap)

Healthy foods that can be harmful for people with thyroid issues 

Batters with highest scores in IPL 2024

Unseen photos of IAS Tina Dhabi with her family

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Meet actor, who was thrown out of first film, had 10 flops in 4 years, one film changed his life, is worth Rs 1200 crore

Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh's father shares how family is coping up with his disappearance: 'Hum sab bahut...'

The Broken News 2 review: Jaideep Ahlawat-Sonali Bendre elevate smart satire on TV news filled with real-life references

HomeIndia

India

Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

The Election Commission of India (ECI) formally announced the final voting date and results on March 16.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : May 06, 2024, 06:00 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Osmanabad Parliamentary Constituency is located in Maharashtra. The Election Commission of India (ECI) formally announced the final voting date and results on March 16. The elections will take place on May 7 (phase 2), and the results of the polls will be announced on June 4. 

Prominent contenders for the Osmanabad Lok Sabha seat in 2024 include Nationalist Congress Party member Archana Rana Jagjit Singh Patil. In the meantime, Omraj Nimbalkar has been put forward by Shiv Sena (UBT) in the constituency.  

Omprakash Bhupalsinh Alias Pawan Rajenimbalkar of the SHS party won the Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with 596640 votes. Ranajagjitsinha Padmasinha Patil of the NCP party came in second. The winners were separated by 127566 votes.

Gaikwad Ravindra Vishwanath of the SHS party won the Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections with 607699 votes. Patil Padmasinha Bajirao of the NCP party came in second. The winning vote margin was 1759186. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viewers spot major inaccuracies in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: 'Netflix thought it was India's answer to...'

Meet actress who lost stardom after getting pregnant at 15, husband cheated on her, she sold candles for living, now...

Meet man who left high-paying job in US to start business in India, built Rs 150 crore company, he is….

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR, left after a year, he is now…

Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli's RCB in her first public appearance after son Akaay's birth, photos go viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement