Billie Eilish admits she likes to pleasure herself in front of a mirror: 'I wanted my face in...'

Billie Eilish admits she likes masturbating in front of the mirror and says it helps her to love herself.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 25, 2024, 01:26 PM IST

Billie Eilish (Image: Instagram)
American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish recently talked about her sexuality again in an interview and further added how she likes to pleasure herself in front of the mirror and admits it helped her in loving myself and accepting herself. 

Last year in an interview with Variety, Billie Eilish talked about her sexuality and revealed that she likes girls. The singer has now opened up about masturbating infront of the mirror and said, "Partly because it’s hot...it also makes me have such a raw, deep connection to myself and my body, and have a love for my body that I have not really ever had. You can make the light super dim, you can be in a specific outfit or in a specific position that’s more flattering. I have learned that looking at myself and watching myself feel pleasure has been an extreme help in loving myself and accepting myself."

She also talked about how her song Lunch helped her to realise her love for girls and said, "I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after. I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand — until, last year, I realised I wanted my face in a vagina." 

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has announced her new album Hit Me Hard and Soft which includes singles like 'Skinny', 'Lunch', 'Chihiro', 'Birds of a Feather', 'Wildflower', 'The Greatest', 'L'Amour De Ma Vie', 'The Diner', 'Bittersweet' and 'Blue'. The album is all set to release on May 17. Talking about the album, the singer said, "This whole process has felt like I'm coming back to the girl that I was, I've been grieving her. I've been looking for her in everything, and it's almost like she got drowned by the world and the media. I don't remember when she went away."

