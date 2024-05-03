This actress' affair with married director haunted her, lived in fear and anxiety, was murdered by Dev Anand's family

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet woman, who was once a housewife, now runs Rs 800 crore company, CSK star Dhoni is...

Meet actor banned by entire Bollywood, was sent to jail for years, fought cancer, earned Rs 3000 crore on comeback

Karan Johar wants to ‘disinherit’ son Yash after his ‘you don’t deserve anything’ remark: ‘Roohi will…’

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress picks Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli, KL Sharma from Amethi

Made in Rs 12 lakh, this Bollywood film used donations of farmers as funds, was a huge hit, boosted Rs 52000 crore brand

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, who was once a housewife, now runs Rs 800 crore company, CSK star Dhoni is...

Meet actor banned by entire Bollywood, was sent to jail for years, fought cancer, earned Rs 3000 crore on comeback

Karan Johar wants to ‘disinherit’ son Yash after his ‘you don’t deserve anything’ remark: ‘Roohi will…’

10 largest lizards in animal kingdom

5 Indian stars who worked as salesmen

Arthritis diet: Foods for healthy joints

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Dubai Rain: Heavy Rain Again In Dubai, Flood-Like Conditions, Offices & Schools Closed |Dubai Floods

SRH vs RR Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad Defeat Rajasthan Royals By 1 Run | IPL 2024 | Bhuvi Shines

Searching For Egyptian Food In Delhi NCR? Try 'The Egypt' In Noida Sector 18 | Food Fusion

Karan Johar wants to ‘disinherit’ son Yash after his ‘you don’t deserve anything’ remark: ‘Roohi will…’

Meet actor banned by entire Bollywood, was sent to jail for years, fought cancer, earned Rs 3000 crore on comeback

Made in Rs 12 lakh, this Bollywood film used donations of farmers as funds, was a huge hit, boosted Rs 52000 crore brand

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actress' affair with married director haunted her, lived in fear and anxiety, was murdered by Dev Anand's family

This actress from the 60s and 70s lived in fear and anxiety during her final days before being murdered

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 03, 2024, 07:56 AM IST

article-main
Priya Rajvansh (Image: screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    Priya Rajvansh had the most unusual career of any Indian actress. She was active in films for over two decades but still worked in just seven films, all with the same director. Her off screen life ended in tragic circumstances. All of it, from her career choices to her eventual murder, were because of her doomed love affair with a married filmmaker.

    Priya Rajvansh and Chetan Anand’s affair

    Priya was born Vera Sunder Singh to a forest department official in Shimla in 1936. She studied acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London. After one of her pictures from a modelling shoot in London was spotted by an Indian filmmaker, she was introduced to director Chetan Anand, the brother of Dev Anand. Chetan launched Priya in his war drama Haqeeqat in 1964. The 43-year-old director had recently separated from his wife Uma and he began a romance with the 28-year-old Priya.

    Priya Rajvansh’s chequered career

    After Haqeeqat, Priya Rajvansh worked in six other films – Heer Ranjha (1970), Hindustan Ki Kasam (1973), Hanste Zakhm (1973), Saheb Bahadur (1977), Kudrat (1981), and Haathon Ki Lakeeren (1986). All these films were directed by Chetan. In her two-decade-long career, Priya never worked with any other director but him. When Chetan Anand left direction, Priya, too, quit acting and they retired to a quiet life together in Bombay.

    Priya Rajvansh’s tragic end and murder

    In 1997, Chetan Anand passed away at the age of 76. Priya inherited a large part of his property, which became a cause of dispute between her and Chetan’s sons Ketan and Vivek. In her final years, Priya was said to be plagued by fear and anxiety due to this. Her handwritten notes and a letter to Chetan’s younger brother Vijay Anand show that she was worried. Eventually, Priya was murdered in her house in 2000 over the property dispute. Ketan Anand and Vivek Anand were arrested for the murder, along with two accomplices. They were sentenced to life imprisonment in 2002.

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Pushpa Pushpa: Allu Arjun brings the bling in first massy song of Pushpa 2; fans say 'box office collection rukega nahi'

    Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance may lose three companies soon, Rs 96500000000 deal to…

    Gangster Goldy Brar, accused of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, shot dead in US: Reports

    Why are Public Transportation Systems Adopting VN88 Rezence Wireless Charging for Electric Buses?

    DNA Verified: CBSE Board Class 10th 2024 result today? Know the truth behind viral notice

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

    Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

    In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

    Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

    See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    MORE
    Advertisement