Uttar Pradesh MLC Polls 2024: NDA’s 10 Legislative Council Member Candidates File Nominations

NDA’s Legislative Council Member candidates have filed their nominations for the Uttar Pradesh MLC polls in the presence of State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on March 11. State Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar and several other leaders were also present.Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said "...All the people who are allies of NDA got one seat each. In that, we also got a seat. The district president of our party has been made a candidate by the party. He has been considered worthy, he has worked hard, strengthened the organization in the state, and the party has made him the candidate..."