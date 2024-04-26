Twitter
India

SC dismisses all petitions for 100% EVM-VVPAT verification

Supreme Court said that it has given two directions — one direction is after the completion of symbol loading process, the Symbol Loading Unit (SLU) should be sealed and they should be stored at least for 45 days

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 10:52 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected all the petitions seeking 100 per cent verification of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) votes with their Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta delivered two concurring verdicts in the matter. Pronouncing the judgement, Justice Khanna said the court has rejected all the petitions, including those seeking resorting back to ballot papers in elections, reported PTI.

