Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal moves to the Supreme Court against arrest in the liquor policy case. The move comes after the Delhi High Court dismissed Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the ED. While talking to the media, Kejriwal's counsel, Rishikesh Kumar, said that they were within their rights to challenge the order. Meanwhile, dismissing his plea, the Delhi HC said that Kejriwal's arrest wasn't in contravention of law and the remand can't be termed 'illegal'. Notably, Arvind Kejriwal is currently lodged at the Tihar Jail until April 15, after he was sent to 14-day judicial custody.