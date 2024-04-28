Twitter
Meet man behind origin of Karim's resturant, who started mughal cuisine business in Delhi, it's current owner is...

In 1911, Karimuddin established a food booth upon his return to the imperial metropolis for the coronation of King George V. Two years later, he had enough money to open a restaurant.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 08:25 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Millions of Indians have fallen in love with Mughlai cuisine because of its rich, aromatic cuisine, juicy kebabs, and biryani. And Karim's, which was founded by Haji Karimuddin as a dhaba and currently has over 50 locations throughout India, has been satisfying Indians' love of Mughlai cuisine since 1913.

According to Hindustan Times, Mohammed Awaiz was employed as a cook in the Mughal Emperor's imperial court in the Red Fort in the middle of the 19th century. However, he left after the emperor was overthrown. When the British overran Delhi and drove the ruler to Rangoon, Awaiz managed to flee. Upon his eventual settlement in Ghaziabad, his father taught his son Haji Karimuddin everything there was to know about Mughal cuisine. 

In 1911, Karimuddin established a food booth upon his return to the imperial metropolis for the coronation of King George V. Two years later, he had enough money to open a restaurant.

Zahooruddin, one of Haji Nooruddin's four children, was born in 1932. Haji Nooruddin was Karimuddin's son. In the year 12 he started working at Karim's. In school at a very young age, Zahooruddin realised how influential the Karim family was, according to a report by Hindustan Times. The young boy realised the value of his family because his lunch was highly sought after at school.

In Gali Kababian, near the Jama Masjid in Delhi, Haji Karimuddin established the Karim Hotel in 1913. He only served daal with Rumali roti and alu gosht (mutton with potatoes) when he first opened the dhaba. Soon after, his restaurant gained recognition for offering delicious royal cuisine at a reasonable price. People travel from all over India to Karim's Restaurant, which is currently quite popular, to try the food. This restaurant is well known for its kebabs, biryani, tandoori bhara, mutton korma, mutton stew, chicken Mughlai, and chicken Jahangiri.

Zain Saab, the current owner, does all of the cooking by himself. From the recipes to the tasting, he takes great care to deliver the same flavour and calibre of food that Karim had promised all those years ago. Zain Saab wants to always treat his customers with the same love and respect that Karim's was built upon, as reported by The Financial Express. 

Haji Karimuddin, who was 85 years old, passed away on January 27, 2018, but his legacy lives on thanks to his cousin Zaeemuddin, who is currently the director of Karim's.

