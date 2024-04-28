Taapsee Pannu reveals how she kept her wedding with Mathias Boe secret: 'The chances of the news getting leaked...'

Taapsee Pannu shared that she didn't chose a big fashion designer to design her wedding outfit as she didn't want the news of her wedding to get leaked.

Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with the Danish badminton player-turned-coach Mathias Boe in Udaipur in March last week. The wedding was a secret and intimate affair with only their family members and friends attending the festivities. It was only in April first week that videos from her wedding and sangeet ceremony got leaked on social media, that confirmed her wedding.

In a recent interview, the Pink actress revealed that she didn't chose a big fashion designer to design her wedding outfit as she didn't want the news of her wedding to get leaked. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Taapsee said, "When you have some big name on board, then the chances of the news getting leaked out are very high, and I wanted to keep it very private. So, my college friend, Mani Bhatia designed all my outfits, and that’s how I wanted. I didn’t have any lehenga in my entire wedding because I wanted to dance a lot on all functions."

The actress also shared why she opted for traditional red salwaar kameez for her wedding as she added, "I’ve grown up seeing Sikh, Gurudwara weddings, so for me, the vintage idea, the classic idea of getting married was always in a proper red salwar kameez paired with a dupatta with kinari on the border. That’s the only way I know a bride looks like a bride, and it didn’t feel real wedding vibe to me to imagine myself dressing up in pastel hued lehengas."

On the work front, Taapsee has three releases lined up for release this year. These include Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein.

