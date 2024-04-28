Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Taapsee Pannu reveals how she kept her wedding with Mathias Boe secret: 'The chances of the news getting leaked...'

Aftab Shivdasani joins Welcome 3, reunites with Akshay Kumar after 14 years, fans say 'Awara Paagal Deewana 2 bana lo'

Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey found dead under suspicious circumstances, wrote cryptic note on WhatsApp before death

Taarak Mehta's Gurcharan Singh faced financial distress, sources claim he was about to...

This place begins work on world's largest airport terminal, check details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Taapsee Pannu reveals how she kept her wedding with Mathias Boe secret: 'The chances of the news getting leaked...'

Aftab Shivdasani joins Welcome 3, reunites with Akshay Kumar after 14 years, fans say 'Awara Paagal Deewana 2 bana lo'

KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Live Score: Delhi Capitals eye resurgence against in-form Kolkata Knight Riders

5 animals that can kill crocodile

6 dangerous food combinations you must avoid

Batters with centuries in IPL 2024

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Taapsee Pannu reveals how she kept her wedding with Mathias Boe secret: 'The chances of the news getting leaked...'

Aftab Shivdasani joins Welcome 3, reunites with Akshay Kumar after 14 years, fans say 'Awara Paagal Deewana 2 bana lo'

Taarak Mehta's Gurcharan Singh faced financial distress, sources claim he was about to...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu reveals how she kept her wedding with Mathias Boe secret: 'The chances of the news getting leaked...'

Taapsee Pannu shared that she didn't chose a big fashion designer to design her wedding outfit as she didn't want the news of her wedding to get leaked.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 11:03 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe in their leaked wedding video
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with the Danish badminton player-turned-coach Mathias Boe in Udaipur in March last week. The wedding was a secret and intimate affair with only their family members and friends attending the festivities. It was only in April first week that videos from her wedding and sangeet ceremony got leaked on social media, that confirmed her wedding.

In a recent interview, the Pink actress revealed that she didn't chose a big fashion designer to design her wedding outfit as she didn't want the news of her wedding to get leaked. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Taapsee said, "When you have some big name on board, then the chances of the news getting leaked out are very high, and I wanted to keep it very private. So, my college friend, Mani Bhatia designed all my outfits, and that’s how I wanted. I didn’t have any lehenga in my entire wedding because I wanted to dance a lot on all functions."

The actress also shared why she opted for traditional red salwaar kameez for her wedding as she added, "I’ve grown up seeing Sikh, Gurudwara weddings, so for me, the vintage idea, the classic idea of getting married was always in a proper red salwar kameez paired with a dupatta with kinari on the border. That’s the only way I know a bride looks like a bride, and it didn’t feel real wedding vibe to me to imagine myself dressing up in pastel hued lehengas."

On the work front, Taapsee has three releases lined up for release this year. These include Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan, Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein.

READ | Not Paresh Rawal, this superstar was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice to play Sunil Dutt in Sanju, he rejected because...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Arijit Singh apologises to Pakistani actress Mahira Khan at live concert, watch viral video to know the reason

Ankiti Bose Case: Court orders stay on posting defamatory content against former Zilingo CEO

Jamnagar Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet Indian genius who completed class 10th at age 8, then became India’s youngest PhD holder at…

CBSE Board Result 2024: CBSE Class 10th, 12th results expected soon, know how to check results online

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement