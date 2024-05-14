Twitter
PM Modi files nomination from Varanasi: Meet his 4 proposers across castes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 14, 2024, 01:14 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat today in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi is seeking a third term and hoping for a record margin. Varanasi goes in for polling on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the general elections. Before filing the papers, the PM offered prayers at Dashwamedh Ghat. PM Modi then took a cruise ride to the Namo Ghat and reached the Kaal Bhairav temple to offer his prayers.

Who is a proposer?

Every candidate in the polls needs a proposer. A proposer must be a registered voter in the Assembly or parliamentary seat for which they are endorsing a candidate's nomination, under Election Commission criteria. The proposer and the candidate both need to sign the nomination documents. A candidate from a recognised state or national party needs one proposer under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, whereas an independent or a candidate from an unrecognised party needs ten. The PM had four proposers from diverse backgrounds.

Who are PM Modi's 4 proposers?

Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri is a member of the Brahmin community, who determined the auspicious time for the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Baijnath Patel is an old RSS volunteer, belonging to the OBC community.
Lalchand Kushwaha: Lalchand Kushwaha is also from the OBC community.
Sanjay Sonkar: He comes from the Dalit community.

