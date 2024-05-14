This star was married while still in school, tortured after husband's death, became politician; later found dead in...

Life can not be easy for all, everyone we see has their fair share of hardships and struggles. Today, we are talking about one such actress, Sonali Phogat, whose life turned upside down after her husband’s death.

Sonali Phogat's unexpected death in Goa at the age of 42, left the entire nation in shock. She was one of the most popular Big Boss 14 contestants, a television personality who started her career as an anchor in Hisar, Haryana. Later, she went on to join politics by becoming a member of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), even contesting the general elections.

When Sonali Phogat's husband, Sanjay Phogat, passed away in 2016 under mysterious circumstances, she was shocked as she never expected him to leave so suddenly. Many said that he was murdered, but his death remains a mystery till now.

In an interview, Sonali shared her hardships, revealing that she got married right after completing Class 10. She also opened up about the mental torture she faced from people after her husband, Sanjay Phogat's, death.

While speaking to the Hindustan Times, “I come from a very humble background. I was born into a farmer’s family. I studied at a government school till Class X and I was married off after that. After marriage, I decided that I wanted to do something and show the world that women should not be weak but work shoulder-to-shoulder with men. In Haryana, only the men go out of the house. It was like that in our family as well. My in-laws allowed me to study further but they did not want me to go out and work. However, I convinced my husband and got his permission. Then, my struggle started because I got into the acting line, and there was no one to help me. I had to make it on my own. Then, I became associated with politics, and my husband supported me here as well."

She added, “But after he died, I saw the reality of people and how they view a woman. If a woman is good-looking and alone, she is not allowed to live. She is mentally tortured and wrong things are said about her. People make all kinds of attempts to force you to sit at home or take advantage of you. After my husband passed away, I faced many such hardships, which have made me stronger.”

On the work front, apart from being a politician, she started as an anchor on Doordarshan and later gained fame on TikTok and as an actress. She also appeared as a contestant on Big Boss, where controversies often surrounded her.

