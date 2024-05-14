Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Consistency and business intelligence enables profitable growth at Jaro Education

Empowering Entrepreneurs: Choosing the perfect PCD pharma franchise company

This star was married while still in school, tortured after husband's death, became politician; later found dead in...

Meet man, Mukesh Ambani's close aide, runs Rs 200000 crore Reliance company, helps Isha Ambani in...

Who is Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal? Bhansali's niece, father-in-law is worth Rs 53800 crore, mother is Bollywood's top...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Consistency and business intelligence enables profitable growth at Jaro Education

Empowering Entrepreneurs: Choosing the perfect PCD pharma franchise company

This star was married while still in school, tortured after husband's death, became politician; later found dead in...

9 multi-starrer Bollywood films that flopped at box office

7 millet drinks to have during summer

A look at PM Modi's day in Varanasi as he files nomination

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Who is Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal? Bhansali's niece, father-in-law is worth Rs 53800 crore, mother is Bollywood's top...

Meet actor, rival of Ajay Devgn, Salman, Akshay; worked with Angelina Jolie, quit films to become maulana, lives in...

Allu Arjun breaks silence on supporting uncle Pawan Kalyan's political rival in Nandyal: 'I made a promise to...'

HomeTelevision

Television

This star was married while still in school, tortured after husband's death, became politician; later found dead in...

Sonali Phogat's unexpected death in Goa at the age of 42, left the entire nation in shock. She was one of the most popular Big Boss 14 contestants, a television personality who started her career as an anchor in Hisar, Haryana.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 14, 2024, 02:57 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Sonali Phogat
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Life can not be easy for all, everyone we see has their fair share of hardships and struggles. Today, we are talking about one such actress, Sonali Phogat, whose life turned upside down after her husband’s death.

Sonali Phogat's unexpected death in Goa at the age of 42, left the entire nation in shock. She was one of the most popular Big Boss 14 contestants, a television personality who started her career as an anchor in Hisar, Haryana. Later, she went on to join politics by becoming a member of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), even contesting the general elections.

When Sonali Phogat's husband, Sanjay Phogat, passed away in 2016 under mysterious circumstances, she was shocked as she never expected him to leave so suddenly. Many said that he was murdered, but his death remains a mystery till now.  

In an interview, Sonali shared her hardships, revealing that she got married right after completing Class 10. She also opened up about the mental torture she faced from people after her husband, Sanjay Phogat's, death.

While speaking to the Hindustan Times, “I come from a very humble background. I was born into a farmer’s family. I studied at a government school till Class X and I was married off after that. After marriage, I decided that I wanted to do something and show the world that women should not be weak but work shoulder-to-shoulder with men. In Haryana, only the men go out of the house. It was like that in our family as well. My in-laws allowed me to study further but they did not want me to go out and work. However, I convinced my husband and got his permission. Then, my struggle started because I got into the acting line, and there was no one to help me. I had to make it on my own. Then, I became associated with politics, and my husband supported me here as well."

She added, “But after he died, I saw the reality of people and how they view a woman. If a woman is good-looking and alone, she is not allowed to live. She is mentally tortured and wrong things are said about her. People make all kinds of attempts to force you to sit at home or take advantage of you. After my husband passed away, I faced many such hardships, which have made me stronger.”

On the work front, apart from being a politician, she started as an anchor on Doordarshan and later gained fame on TikTok and as an actress. She also appeared as a contestant on Big Boss, where controversies often surrounded her.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Heeramandi's Sharmin Segal? Bhansali's niece, father-in-law is worth Rs 53800 crore, mother is Bollywood's top...

Delhi Airport, 10 hospitals receive bomb threat days after scare at city schools

India, Iran sign long term bilateral contract on Chabahar Port operation

This star was married while still in school, tortured after husband's death, became politician; later found dead in...

Meet wife of billionaire with Rs 29241 crore net worth, who runs Rs 10000 crore company, her husband is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

In pics: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans during his visit to Pithapuram for ‘indirect campaign’ for uncle Pawan Kalyan

Streaming This Week: Yodha, Aavesham, Murder In Mahim, Undekhi season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement