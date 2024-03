Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kangana Ranaut's First Reaction To Getting BJP Ticket From Mandi, Himachal

BJP's candidate from Mandi Constituency for Lok Sabha Elections, actor-turned Politician, Kangana Ranaut expressed her gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda and said that Himachal Pradesh is my ‘Janmabhoomi’ and it has called her back to serve the people of Himachal.