IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights Sarfaraz Khan Hits His 3rd Test Half-Century In Dharamshala

Young Sarfaraz Khan has scored another half-century in the ongoing Test series against England. Sarfaraz scored his third half-century overall in his third Test match. This was also his 3rd half-century in the IND vs ENG 5 match test series 2024.