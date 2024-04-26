IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat SRH by 35 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fell short in their chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), scoring only 171/8 in 20 overs while chasing RCB's total of 206/7.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged victorious over the Sunrisers Hyderabad by a margin of 35 runs in their IPL match held on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, RCB capitalized on Virat Kohli's composed 43-ball 51, a blistering 20-ball 50 by Rajat Patidar, and Cameron Green's unbeaten 37 off 20 balls to set a formidable total of 206 for seven in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, SRH could only manage 171 for 8. Shahbaz Ahmed's unbeaten 40, opener Abhishek Sharma's 31, and Pat Cummins' 31 were the standout performances for SRH. Swapnil Singh (2/40), Karn Sharma (2/29), and Cameron Green (2/12) were the key wicket-takers for RCB, each claiming two wickets to secure the victory.

IPL 2024 Points Table after RCB win

IPL 2024 Orange Cap List

1. Virat Kohli - 430 runs

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 349 runs

3. Rishabh Pant - 342 runs

4. Sai Sudarshan - 334 runs

5. Travis Head - 325 runs

IPL 2024 Purple Cap List

1. Jasprit Bumrah - 13 wickets

2. Harshal Patel - 13 wickets

3. Yuzvendra Chahal - 13 wickets

4. Kuldeep Yadav - 12 wickets

5. T Natarajan - 12 wickets

Also read| Watch: Ricky Ponting refutes myth surrounding his spring bat used in 2003 World Cup final against India