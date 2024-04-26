Watch: Ricky Ponting refutes myth surrounding his spring bat used in 2003 World Cup final against India

In the 2003 World Cup Final, Australia dominated India, winning by 125 runs to secure their then-record fourth title in the prestigious tournament.

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting has addressed the long-standing rumors surrounding his bat from the 2003 World Cup Final against India at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Ponting faced accusations of using a spring in his bat during the title clash, where he scored an unbeaten 140 runs and hit eight sixes to help Australia reach a total of 359/2. Speculation suggested that the former Australian captain had modified his bat to gain an advantage in generating more power and distance in his shots.

Even after more than two decades since Australia's fourth World Cup victory, Ponting continues to face questions about the alleged spring in his bat. In 2020, he shared a picture of the bat used in the 2003 final, but was met with trolling from netizens demanding to see the bat with the supposed spring.

Given we've all got a bit of time on our hands as we stay at home, thought I'd go through what I've kept from my career and share some of it with everyone on a regular basis - this is the bat I used in the 2003 World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/meoBP6NJvg — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) March 23, 2020

A video shared by Delhi Capitals on its social media platform featured an influencer playfully teasing Ricky Ponting to divulge details about the spring bat he allegedly used in the 2003 World Cup final. The head coach of DC confirmed that he did indeed use a spring bat during the final. However, Ponting himself later debunked the myth, stating that he had never heard of such a bat.

| (Khulasa!) Har 90s kid ke school ki sabse badi Afwaah ka (parda-phaash)@SatishRay_ pic.twitter.com/k72ekbNCdY — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 26, 2024

Virender Sehwag was India's top-scorer in the final, contributing 82 runs off 81 balls, followed by Rahul Dravid with 47 runs.

Meanwhile, under the leadership of Ricky Ponting, the Delhi Capitals have been performing decently in the ongoing IPL season. The team had a disappointing start, losing their first two matches to Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. They then secured a victory against Chennai Super Kings, only to face consecutive losses to Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the team bounced back with two consecutive wins against Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, before suffering another defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In their latest match against Gujarat Titans, the Delhi Capitals secured their fourth win of the season, moving to the sixth spot on the points table with 8 points from nine games.

The Delhi Capitals are set to face Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, April 27.

