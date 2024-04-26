Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This film's hero acted for free after makers couldn't afford him, it won five National Awards, became cult classic

Meet daughter of India's second richest mining billionaire whose net worth is Rs 135020 crore, she works as...

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat SRH by 35 runs

Watch: Ricky Ponting refutes myth surrounding his spring bat used in 2003 World Cup final against India

CBSE Board Result 2024: CBSE Class 10th, 12th results expected soon, know how to check results online

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This film's hero acted for free after makers couldn't afford him, it won five National Awards, became cult classic

Meet daughter of India's second richest mining billionaire whose net worth is Rs 135020 crore, she works as...

IPL 2024 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat SRH by 35 runs

Indian vegetables that don't raise blood sugar levels

Animals that live longer than humans

10 poorest countries in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Patanjali Misleading Ad Case: Why Patanjali Issued Another ‘Bigger’ Public Apology? | Ramdev | SC

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rapid Analysis of Hot Seats of Phase 2 | Editor's Table | Election 2024

Tejasvi Surya Vs Sowmya Reddy: Will Tejashvi Win From Bangalore South Again? | BJP Vs Congress

This film's hero acted for free after makers couldn't afford him, it won five National Awards, became cult classic

Meet actress who tried to kill herself after divorce, lost home, money after mother duped her, slept in car, now earns..

Manisha Koirala says first visit to Heeramandi set left her nervous, shaking: 'Sanjay asked me to go home' | Exclusive

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Ricky Ponting refutes myth surrounding his spring bat used in 2003 World Cup final against India

In the 2003 World Cup Final, Australia dominated India, winning by 125 runs to secure their then-record fourth title in the prestigious tournament.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 26, 2024, 03:50 PM IST

article-main
X/ Screengrab
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting has addressed the long-standing rumors surrounding his bat from the 2003 World Cup Final against India at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Ponting faced accusations of using a spring in his bat during the title clash, where he scored an unbeaten 140 runs and hit eight sixes to help Australia reach a total of 359/2. Speculation suggested that the former Australian captain had modified his bat to gain an advantage in generating more power and distance in his shots.

Even after more than two decades since Australia's fourth World Cup victory, Ponting continues to face questions about the alleged spring in his bat. In 2020, he shared a picture of the bat used in the 2003 final, but was met with trolling from netizens demanding to see the bat with the supposed spring.

A video shared by Delhi Capitals on its social media platform featured an influencer playfully teasing Ricky Ponting to divulge details about the spring bat he allegedly used in the 2003 World Cup final. The head coach of DC confirmed that he did indeed use a spring bat during the final. However, Ponting himself later debunked the myth, stating that he had never heard of such a bat. 

In the 2003 World Cup Final, Australia dominated India, winning by 125 runs to secure their then-record fourth title in the prestigious tournament. Australia posted an impressive total of 359/2, and their bowling attack successfully dismissed the Men in Blue for 234 runs in just 39.2 overs. Pace bowlers Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee, and Andrew Symonds stood out, with McGrath taking three wickets and Lee and Symonds each claiming two.

Virender Sehwag was India's top-scorer in the final, contributing 82 runs off 81 balls, followed by Rahul Dravid with 47 runs.

Meanwhile, under the leadership of Ricky Ponting, the Delhi Capitals have been performing decently in the ongoing IPL season. The team had a disappointing start, losing their first two matches to Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. They then secured a victory against Chennai Super Kings, only to face consecutive losses to Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the team bounced back with two consecutive wins against Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, before suffering another defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In their latest match against Gujarat Titans, the Delhi Capitals secured their fourth win of the season, moving to the sixth spot on the points table with 8 points from nine games.

The Delhi Capitals are set to face Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, April 27.

Also read| IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar fifties and disciplined bowling help RCB beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Who is Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, why is he sentenced to death? Know on what charges

Viral video: Teacher's cute way to capture happy student faces melts internet, watch

Meet IAS officer, UN official, who quit services to enter Bollywood, won National Award, but debut film flopped, now...

Meet superstar who was made to kiss 10 men during audition, feared being called 'difficult', net worth is..

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys faces massive penalty, asked to pay over Rs 100000 for…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Streaming This Week: Crakk, Tillu Square, Ranneeti, Dil Dosti Dilemma, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement