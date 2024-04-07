Congress Manifesto: PM Modi compared Congress' Nyaya Patra with Muslim League | BJP | Election

Congress Manifesto: PM Modi compared Congress' Nyaya Patra with Muslim League | BJP | Lok Sabha Election 2024 PM Modi On Congress Manifesto: The dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections are near. All the parties have started presenting their manifestos. Congress recently released its manifesto. Named Nyaya Patra. It mentioned 5 justices and 25 guarantees. But BJP and PM Modi cornered Congress, calling it a manifesto based on Muslim League ideology.