Gauhati constituency Assam Lok Sabha election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past results

Phase 3 voting for the Gauhati Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on May 7

Gauhati is one of Assam's 14 Lok Sabha seats. BJP leader Queen Oja represents the Gauhati parliamentary constituency. The Indian Election Commission released dates for the Lok Sabha election on March 16. Phase 3 voting for the Gauhati Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 will take place on May 7, as announced by the Election Commission of India.

The date of the Gauhati Lok Sabha Constituency Election 2024 results counting and announcement is June 4. Bijuli Kalita Medhi is standing for BJP for Lok Sabha elections, and Mira Barthakur Goswami from INC is standing for the election.

2019 saw Queen Oja of the BJP defeat Bobbeeta Sharma of the Indian National Congress, who received 663,330 votes, with a total of 1,008,936 votes.

Ramendra Narayan Kalita of the Assom Gana Parishad (AGP) won the Guwahati West Assembly elections in 2021 with a total of 137,533 votes, a margin of 78,449 votes. Second place went to Smt. Mira Goswami of the Indian National Congress (INC), who received 59,084 votes.

According to the 2011 population consensus, the estimated population of Guwahati is 962,334. There are 498,450 males and 463,884 females.