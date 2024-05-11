Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor, who quit cricket to become TV star, Bollywood films flopped, alcohol destroyed him, is now...

Meet man who left high-paying job in US, built Rs 15000 crore business with just Rs 40000, his massive net worth is...

Srikanth box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika’s film beats 12th Fail’s opening day haul, earns...

Meet woman who cracked IIT, then cleared UPSC in first attempt, became IPS, took second attempt after a year and...

EC cautions Congress chief Kharge on comments about voter turnout data, terms it as attempt to 'push biased narrative'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor, who quit cricket to become TV star, Bollywood films flopped, alcohol destroyed him, is now...

Meet man who left high-paying job in US, built Rs 15000 crore business with just Rs 40000, his massive net worth is...

Srikanth box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika’s film beats 12th Fail’s opening day haul, earns...

Hindu kings who were married to Mughal princess

6 shelved movies of Aamir Khan

8 animals named after food

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Amethi Report: Contradictory Statements From BJP, Congress Over Covid Relief | Lok Sabha Election

Karnataka SSLC Class 10th Results: Ankita Basappa Tops, 73.40% Students Pass The Class 10 Exam

CGBSE Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Out | Steps To Check | Class 12th & 10th Toppers

Meet actor, who quit cricket to become TV star, Bollywood films flopped, alcohol destroyed him, is now...

Srikanth box office collection day 1: Rajkummar Rao, Jyotika’s film beats 12th Fail’s opening day haul, earns...

Meet superstar’s brother, who has 30 flops, no single hit in 23 years; is still worth Rs 500 crore, he is...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who left high-paying job in US, built Rs 15000 crore business with just Rs 40000, his massive net worth is...

Dinesh Agarwal is the founder of IndiaMart. Agarwal was inspired by his grandfather, a freedom fighter, and he saw an opportunity in the internet and turned it into a thriving business.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 11, 2024, 09:09 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Born on February 19, 1969, in a small town called Nanpara near the India-Nepal border, Dinesh Agarwal is the founder of IndiaMart. Agarwal was inspired by his grandfather, a freedom fighter, and he saw an opportunity in the internet and turned it into a thriving business. After graduating from Harcourt Butler Technical University in Kanpur with a degree in computer science, he began his career at CMC, which Tata's company later acquired. After joining HCL in the US, he saw firsthand how the internet was developing in America and came to understand its potential impact on India.

After public internet access was made available by the Indian government through VSNL in 1995, Agarwal decided to start an online business and left his lucrative foreign job behind. He focused on B2B services, creating a platform to sell Indian goods to US customers. With a mere Rs 40,000 investment, he launched IndiaMart, an online directory of suppliers and exporters. The Global Gateway to Indian Marketplace was also IndiaMart's original tagline.

In the early stages of IndiaMart, Agarwal had to overcome a number of obstacles, one of which was obtaining government approval to establish a website for Indian exporters. Still, he persisted, creating a free listing form and sending it to every seller. In doing so, he obtained permission to disclose sellers' information. IndiaMart prospered despite the hybrid online-offline business model. According to Trendline, by March 31, 2024, Dinesh Agarwal has stakes in 9 companies. Based on these, his net worth reaches Rs 5,316.9 crore. Agarwal has supported more than 45 businesses as an angel investor, and as of May 11, 2024, the company currently has a market capitalisation of Rs 15,980 crore

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Salman Khan to romance ‘national crush’: Rashmika Mandanna comes on board for Sikandar

Mukesh Ambani’s old image with billionaire friends go viral, Harsh Goenka makes joke of…

Quantum AI Review 2024: SCAM or Legitimate Trading AI Platform?

Delhi court frames sexual harassment charges against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh

Oscars' Academy Museum to celebrate music of Indian cinema through RRR and Lagaan soundtracks

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aamir Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh, attend film's special screening

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement