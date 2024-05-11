Meet man who left high-paying job in US, built Rs 15000 crore business with just Rs 40000, his massive net worth is...

Dinesh Agarwal is the founder of IndiaMart. Agarwal was inspired by his grandfather, a freedom fighter, and he saw an opportunity in the internet and turned it into a thriving business.

Born on February 19, 1969, in a small town called Nanpara near the India-Nepal border, Dinesh Agarwal is the founder of IndiaMart. Agarwal was inspired by his grandfather, a freedom fighter, and he saw an opportunity in the internet and turned it into a thriving business. After graduating from Harcourt Butler Technical University in Kanpur with a degree in computer science, he began his career at CMC, which Tata's company later acquired. After joining HCL in the US, he saw firsthand how the internet was developing in America and came to understand its potential impact on India.

After public internet access was made available by the Indian government through VSNL in 1995, Agarwal decided to start an online business and left his lucrative foreign job behind. He focused on B2B services, creating a platform to sell Indian goods to US customers. With a mere Rs 40,000 investment, he launched IndiaMart, an online directory of suppliers and exporters. The Global Gateway to Indian Marketplace was also IndiaMart's original tagline.

In the early stages of IndiaMart, Agarwal had to overcome a number of obstacles, one of which was obtaining government approval to establish a website for Indian exporters. Still, he persisted, creating a free listing form and sending it to every seller. In doing so, he obtained permission to disclose sellers' information. IndiaMart prospered despite the hybrid online-offline business model. According to Trendline, by March 31, 2024, Dinesh Agarwal has stakes in 9 companies. Based on these, his net worth reaches Rs 5,316.9 crore. Agarwal has supported more than 45 businesses as an angel investor, and as of May 11, 2024, the company currently has a market capitalisation of Rs 15,980 crore