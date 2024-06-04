Mukesh Ambani is paying highest salary to this Reliance employee, he is son of…

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India right now with a massive net worth of Rs 953690 crore, as per Fobers. He is the chairman of Reliance Industries which is the most valuable company in India right now with a market cap of Rs 1935000 crore. He is involved in a wide range of businesses and to manage this massive empire, Mukesh Ambani gets help from his close aides and family members including Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani, Manoj Modi, Anand Jain and others. One such close associate and distant family member of Mukesh Ambani is currently the highest paid employee of Reliance. The man we are talking about gets more annual salary than any member of the Ambani family. Reliance Industries’ highest paid employee is Nikhil Meswani. He is the son of Mukesh Ambani’s first boss Rasikbhai Meswani. Nikhil Meswani and his brother Hital Meswani annually earn over Rs 24 crore each.

Nikhil Meswani is involved in the affairs of Reliance-owned Indian Premier League cricket franchise Mumbai Indians, Indian Super League and other sports initiatives of the company. It is worth noting that although Mukesh Ambani spearheads one of India’s biggest companies, he does not draw any salary. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the billionaire used to take a salary of Rs 15 crore per annum.

Mukesh Ambani was mentored by Rasikbhai Meswani when he entered the business world that was dominated by his father Dhirubhai Ambani. For those who are unaware, Rasikbhai was a nephew of Dhirubhai Ambani. He was also one of the original directors of Reliance and was assigned to guide Mukesh. In a past interview, Mukesh recalled how Dhirubhai had appointed Rasikbhai, who was then managing the burgeoning polyester segment, as his first supervisor.

Now, Rasikbhai Meswani's son and Mukesh Ambani’s cousin Nikhil Meswani, is the highest-paid employee at Reliance Industries. He followed a path similar to Mukesh Ambani. He started his career as a project officer. His primary focus is on the petrochemicals division, where he has played a pivotal role in establishing Reliance as a global powerhouse in the petrochemical industry. Nikhil joined Reliance in 1986 and has been serving as a Whole-time Director, with the title of Executive Director, on the company's board since July 1, 1988.