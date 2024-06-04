Twitter
Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 full list of winners: 2 seats for the 18th Lok Sabha election took place in a single phase on April 19, 2024. People await for Lok Sabha Chunav result 2024 to be announced soon.

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon
    Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha elections 2024: The 18th general Lok Sabha election for 543 constituencies concluded on June 1, 2024. Arunachal Pradesh 2 seats for the 18th Lok Sabha election took place in a single phase on April 19, 2024. This election saw a significant voter turnout of 59.45%. The major political parties of Arunachal Pradesh are BJP, Congress, AAP and more. According to the Election Commission, BJP on Sunday returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, as the party won 46 seats in the 60-member assembly and secured a majority. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the Lok Sabha election 2024 results on Tuesday, June 4. Counting votes to begin at 8 am.  People eagerly await the Lok Sabha Chunav result 2024.

    Arunachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Check the full list of candidates

    S.No. Candidate Name Constituency Party Winner/Loser Vote Margin
    1 Tapir Gao Arunachal East Arunachal Pradesh BJP TBD TBD
    2 Bosiram Siram Arunachal East Arunachal Pradesh INC TBD TBD
    3 Kiren Rijiju Arunachal West Arunachal Pradesh BJP TBD TBD
    4 Nabam Tuki Arunachal West Arunachal Pradesh INC TBD TBD
