Ahead of Chandu Champion's release, Sajid Nadiadwala says Kartik Aaryan-starrer holds potential to...

Chandu Champion producer Sajid Nadiadwala says he is committed to harnessing the full power of this medium.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 11:28 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Ahead of Chandu Champion's release, Sajid Nadiadwala says Kartik Aaryan-starrer holds potential to...
Chandu Champion
Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, this upcoming release brings an extraordinary story to the audience as it will showcase the life of Muralikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist, who transitioned from a boxer and soldier to swimmer. The film will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

Talking about the his association with the medium of cinema, producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, "The magic of cinema knows no bounds. As a filmmaker, I am committed to harnessing the full power of this medium of entertainment. Cinema has a strength of its own. I believe certain stories need to be shared with the world, and I feel incredibly fortunate to be in a position to tell them as a filmmaker. Chandu Champion is one such exceptional story, that we have made with sheer dedication. It is very special to us and holds the potential to make a significant impact on audiences globally."

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is set for a June 14, 2024 release, and is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide. The trailer of the film, which was launched in Gwalior, delves deep into his (Chandu) life, showing the eponymous character at various ages and stages, including dreams of being a village champion, entering the Indian Army, succeeding in athletics, and being shot during the 1965 war.

When bullets are poured into him, Chandu refuses to give up and fights against the odds. It is a story of a man who refused to surrender and is full of heart-warming moments. Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.

Kartik went through an incredible transformation to get into the shape of his character. Director Kabir Khan recently took to Instagram to shed light on Aaryan's remarkable journey, emphasizing the actor's dedication to the role. In an Instagram post, Khan shared his admiration, stating, "The story of Chandu Champion is an incredibly inspiring true story but the journey that Kartik went through to become this champion is no less inspiring." Khan reminisced about meeting Aaryan when he was undergoing physical transformation for the role, revealing, "He had 39 per cent body fat."

