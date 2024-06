Sikar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Amraram of CPI(M) leads with over 53000 votes

Amraram is fighting against BJP's Sumedhanand Saraswati and 13 other candidates.

Amraram of CPI(M) is leading from Sikar Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan. He has got 359831 votes as of 12 pm and leading with 50373 votes. In the seat, 14 candidates are contesting. BJP's Sumedhanand Saraswati has got 309458 votes so far. In 2019, the number of contestants for this seat was 12, while in 2014 there were 15 candidates.