AIADMK Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Full List of Winner and Loser Candidates will be announced Soon

AIADMK Party Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: AIADMK candidates will compete to secure victory in their respective constituencies and hope to win the trust of voters and work for the state’s development.

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Party Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: The 18th General Lok Sabha Election in India concluded on June 1, 2024. AIADMK  has released its list of candidates for this crucial election. 
AIADMK is an Indian regional political party with great influence in the state of Tamil Nadu and the union territory of Puducherry founded by M. G. Ramachandran. The AIADMK hopes to win the trust of voters and work for the state’s development. Their candidates, a mix of experienced leaders and newcomers, will campaign to win support and shape Tamil Nadu’s future. 
In Chennai, The contesting candidate for All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is Royapuram Manoharan for North Chennai and Jayavardhan for Chennai South. AIADMK is fighting elections without an alliance with the BJP. Policies of the AIADMK were targeted at the poorer segments of Tamil society and centralised the massive Puratchi Thalaivar M.G.R. Nutritious Meal Programme for children. The AIADMK sought to depoliticize the education policy of the government by not insisting that education be in the Tamil language.

