MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari questions 'dictatorship of the Election Commission' as party draws blank in state

Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari on Tuesday exuded confidence of his party's win in the Lok Sabha election 2024 saying, they gave their best and results would be the best.

Patwari told ANI, "When the Congress party began its campaign with five Nyay, the entire country talked about it, including the prime minister, the BJP and the media. It means that the issues are relevant. The result of the election is in its place, every party should win and we also hope to win and we put all our efforts for the same."

"The manner in which questions are being raised again and again on the electoral process and dictatorship of the Election Commission - what does all of this indicate? That elected Governments belong to the country. Why did it start belonging to a party? I consider that the Congress party has given its best and the results will be the best," Congress leader said.

When asked about the exit poll prediction for only one seat in Madhya Pradesh, Patwari said that the truth of the exit polls would be revealed within the next a few hours.

"Our moral responsibility is to change the power with respect for the country and to serve the country by being in power. Whatever responsibility the country has given us, we have fulfilled it with courage, considering it our duty and will do so in future too," he added.

Patwari said that they would win at least six seats in the state. As per the initial trends of counting of votes that began on Tuesday morning released by the Election Commission of India, the BJP was leading at all the 29 parliamentary seats in the state.

Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh were conducted in the first four phases of the total seven phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19, the second phase took place on April 26, the third phase on May 7 and fourth phase of polling concluded on May 13.

Polling for six seats each was conducted in the first phase and second phase, nine parliamentary seats went to the polls in the third phase and eight seats in the fourth and final phase of the state.

With 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, Madhya Pradesh ranks sixth among all states in terms of its representation in the Lower House. Of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.

