Inner Manipur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: INC's Angomcha Bimol Akoijam ahead with 72,000 votes

The voting for Inner Manipur was held on April 19. The results of the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency Election of 2024 are going to be announced today on June 4, 2024. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam from INC is currently in the lead with 72405 votes and Thounaojam Singh from BJP is in the second place.

Manipul has two Lok Sabha constituencies, inner Manipur Lok Sabha with 937,464 electors and outer Manipur, reserved for scheduled tribes with 1,022,099 electors.

