'Bestest news': Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Samantha wish ‘papa no.1’ Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal for birth of daughter

Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu send best wishes to Varun Dhawan, and Natasha Dalal for the birth of their daughter

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 11:53 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

'Bestest news': Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Samantha wish ‘papa no.1’ Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal for birth of daughter
Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar and other celebs congratulate Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal on daughter's birth
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal recently embraced parenthood and welcomed their baby girl with a cute Instagram video. Varun's industry friends, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and others congratulated the couple and sent their best wishes to their daughter. 

Karan Johar, who gave Varun Dhawan his first-ever break in Student of The Year, took to his Instagram and penned a short note congratulating the couple. The filmmaker wrote, "My baby had a baby girl!! I am over the moooooooon!! Congratulations to the proud mama and papa!!! Love you, Natasha and Varun." 

Arjun Kapoor also expressed his joy on Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal being blessed with a baby girl and taking to his Instagram, the actor wrote, "Baby John had a baby !I! Papa number 1 casting is now locked finally!!!Congratulations  Natasha & @VARUNDVN Nivara Abheer & Joey have a sister…" 

Rakul Preet Singh also penned a note on her Instagram story that read, "CONGRATULATIONSSSSSS@VARUNDUN #NATASHA … So so happy for the two of you. May the little ones' life be blessed with all the joy in the world."

Varun Dhawan also took to his Instagram to officially announce the birth of his baby girl and shared a cute video. The adorable clip featured an illustration of Varun's pet dog Joey who was seen holding a placard that read 'Welcome Lil sis'. The video post also read, "Baby Dhawan, Proud parents Natasha and Varun, Proud Family - 'Dalals and Dhawans'. Varun captioned the post, "Our Baby Girl Is Here," and added, Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All the celebs, from Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Parineeti Chopra to Priyanka Chopra shared their excitement on the happy news and also sent their best wishes to the couple. Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “The bestest news. Congratulations to you both.” Fans are eagerly waiting for Alia Bhatt's good wishes for the couple too. 

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in the action drama Baby John which also stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Sanya Malhotra. The film is a remake of Atlee's Tamil film Theri, who is also the co-producer of the film. The action drama was set to hit the theatres on May 31, however, it later got postponed. 

