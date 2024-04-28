Twitter
Watch: Kashmera Shah touches Govinda’s feet, ends 7 year-long feud, wins internet

Kashmera Shah recently shared a heartwarming video from the wedding in which she was seen touching Govinda's feet at Arti Singh's wedding.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 03:14 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Kashmera Shah-Govinda
On April 25, Arti Singh tied the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan in a star-studded ceremony. Despite ongoing family tensions, Chi-Chi Mama Govinda attended the wedding and blessed the couple.

Kashmera Shah recently shared a heartwarming video from the wedding in which she can be seen touching Govinda's feet as he congratulates the couple. While Govinda warmly interacted with Krushna and Kashmera and blessed their sons.

The video is going viral on social media and netizens are praising her and calling the actress 'best actress'. In a recent interview with ETimes, Krushna Abhishek opened up about Govinda's presence at Arti's wedding and revealed he got emotional and shed tears upon seeing Arti as a bride. He said, "I saw mama get emotional and tear up looking at Arti. I saw him for the first time in six or seven years. I touched his feet, and he congratulated me. He finally met our kids, blessed and hugged them. I think agar woh thodi der aur rukk jaate toh hum sab rone lag jaate aur woh bhi rone lagte. We couldn’t talk at length because he had to leave due to prior commitments, but Yash was there throughout the evening."

The wedding ceremony took place at Iskcon temple in Mumbai in the presence of close friends and family members. Arti looked breathtakingly stunning in a red lehenga.

Talking about the new bride and groom's outfits, Arti opted for a red-hued heavily embellished lehenga for her big day. She tied up her hair into a bun and accessorized her look with heavy golden-toned jewellery and a red chooda. 

