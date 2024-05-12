Twitter
Cricket

IPL 2024: Simarjeet, Ruturaj keep CSK's playoff hopes alive with 5-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals

Chennai Super Kings defeated Rajasthan Royals and moved to the third spot in the IPL 2024 points table on Sunday.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : May 12, 2024, 07:28 PM IST

Chennai Super Kings on Sunday clinched a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in a low-scoring thriller to brighten their IPL playoffs qualification chances here on Sunday. Chasing a modest 142 on a tricky surface, CSK made 145 for five in 18.2 overs with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad dropping the anchor to make a well-compiled unbeaten 42 (41 balls, 1x4s, 2x6s).

Rookie Sameer Rizvi hit an eight-ball 15 not out with three fours to end the game in a jiffy after Ravindra Jadeja became the third batter in IPL history to be adjudged out after obstructing the field. Earlier in the first innings, Chennai Super Kings bowler led by seamer Simarjeet Singh produced a unified show to restrict Rajasthan Royals to a moderate 141 for five.

Tushar Deshpande took 2/30 while the others produced disciplined spells. For RR, Riyan Parag top scored with 47 not out off 35 balls with three sixes and one four.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 141/5 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 24, Riyan Parag 47 not out, Tushar Deshpande 2/30, Simarjeet Singh 3/26) lost to Chennai Super Kings 145/5 in 18.2 overs (Rachin Ravindra 27, Ruturaj Gaikwad 42 not out; Ravichandran Ashwin 2/35, Nandre Burger 1/21, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/22) by 5 wickets.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI/ANI)

